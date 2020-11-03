Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $319.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 1,887,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,341,700.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,337.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 1,770,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,655,636.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $19,182,233.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,061,490 shares of company stock valued at $18,332,395. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

