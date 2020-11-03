Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Earnings History for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

