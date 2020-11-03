Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €156.88 ($184.56).

ETR:SAE opened at €147.40 ($173.41) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 52 week low of €35.90 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.80.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

