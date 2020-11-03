Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €156.88 ($184.56).

ETR:SAE opened at €147.40 ($173.41) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 52 week low of €35.90 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.80.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

