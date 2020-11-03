Short Interest in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expands By 12.5%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 28,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

