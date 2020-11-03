Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Rises By 12.1%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTTYY. Citigroup cut shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

