SIGA Technologies (SIGA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $507.79 million, a P/E ratio of 108.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, BidaskClub raised SIGA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

