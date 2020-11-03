Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

