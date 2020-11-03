Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPRO stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPRO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

