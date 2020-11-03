Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CJS Securities raised Standex International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Standex International stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $801.84 million, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. Standex International has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.69.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.43 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standex International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

