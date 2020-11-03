Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 133.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 385,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,099,000 after acquiring an additional 220,413 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $1,412,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 83,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $205.68. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $227.39. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.85.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

