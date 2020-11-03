Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.50. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 440.27%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Sutter Rock Capital has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sutter Rock Capital’s payout ratio is -204.08%.

SSSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

