Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

