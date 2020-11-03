T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,615,400. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

