Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,776,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,097 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $306,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. New Street Research started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $444.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.