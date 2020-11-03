Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.37 Million

Brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report $89.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.97 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $115.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $357.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.01 million to $368.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $374.20 million, with estimates ranging from $363.73 million to $384.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 47.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 282,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $593.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

