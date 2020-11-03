Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSHA) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 3rd

Taysha Gene Therapies’ (NASDAQ:TSHA) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 3rd. Taysha Gene Therapies had issued 7,869,566 shares in its initial public offering on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $157,391,320 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $27.53.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

