Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) & Parsons (OTCMKTS:PSN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Technology Solutions and Parsons’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Parsons $3.95 billion 0.82 $120.53 million $1.46 22.08

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Parsons 2.66% 16.48% 4.85%

Risk & Volatility

Technology Solutions has a beta of -4.56, meaning that its stock price is 556% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Technology Solutions and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsons 1 1 5 0 2.57

Parsons has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.21%. Given Parsons’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Parsons is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Parsons shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Parsons beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S. Army and the United States intelligence community; ThunderRidge, a tool that assists cyber operational users to develop action plans, assess cyber threats, and disseminate situational awareness in real-time; and geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation technology services to the defense, intelligence, space and command, control, communications, computer, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also provides mission planning for space situational awareness, small satellite systems integration, electronic warfare, directed energy modeling and simulation, and command and control systems and support to the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army; converged cyber-physical solutions for critical infrastructure, and global military mission readiness and training services to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army; and technology services for advanced energy production systems, healthcare systems, environmental systems, and related infrastructure. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, aviation, rail and transit systems, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure; and engineering, program management, systems engineering, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. It has a strategic partnership with Neology, Inc. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

