The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Allstate by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in The Allstate by 410.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 964,492 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Shares of ALL opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.