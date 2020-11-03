The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,342,000 after acquiring an additional 889,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,919,000 after buying an additional 87,307 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,548,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,909,000 after buying an additional 778,902 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after buying an additional 1,380,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,117,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,614 shares of company stock worth $9,576,749. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

