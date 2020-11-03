The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Raised by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,746 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

