The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $202.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $223.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average is $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,435.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

