The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $237.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $223.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.74 and a 200 day moving average of $199.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $237.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 86.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.