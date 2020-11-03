The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.
The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $223.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $237.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
