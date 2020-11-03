The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,870 Price Target

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,870 ($50.56) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BATS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,471.43 ($45.35).

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) stock opened at GBX 2,482.50 ($32.43) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,670.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,828.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

