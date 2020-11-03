Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $490.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

