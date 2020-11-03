Tile Shop (TTSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Tile Shop has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

