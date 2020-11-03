Tile Shop (TTSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Tile Shop has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Earnings History for Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit