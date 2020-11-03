TitanSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.64 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $27.64 million and $3.20 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00003775 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.12 or 0.03786079 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00025222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00206013 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

