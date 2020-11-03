Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches Market Cap of $246,899.98

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $246,899.98 and approximately $211.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,630.38 or 0.99409815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00032625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003568 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001092 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00116096 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

