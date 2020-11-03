US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $35.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:USFD opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $42.43.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in US Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 118.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 142.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 34.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

