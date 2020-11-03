Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Price Target Cut to $9.25 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.75 to $9.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

NYSE:VLY opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

