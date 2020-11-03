Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 345.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 166.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $298.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.95. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.