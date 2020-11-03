Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,148,000 after buying an additional 5,675,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,097,000 after buying an additional 1,734,158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,137,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after buying an additional 951,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,762,000.

VGSH stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

