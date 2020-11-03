VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) & Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYSE:NYMX) Critical Analysis

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VolitionRx and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million 8.24 -$16.10 million ($0.41) -7.17 Nymox Pharmaceutical $120,000.00 1,218.04 -$13.16 million N/A N/A

Nymox Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VolitionRx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for VolitionRx and Nymox Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% Nymox Pharmaceutical -14,341.11% -451.84% -246.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VolitionRx beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

