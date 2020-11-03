Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €175.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €164.20 ($193.18).

VOW3 stock opened at €127.78 ($150.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.37.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

