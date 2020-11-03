Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €80.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCH. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.67 ($100.78).

WCH stock opened at €84.54 ($99.46) on Friday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €96.04 ($112.99). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.86.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

