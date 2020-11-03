Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.