Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3,838.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $125,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,349,567.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total value of $87,173,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,666 shares of company stock valued at $188,746,725 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $255.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.62, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.91. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on W. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.20.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

