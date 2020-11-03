WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.74-3.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.74-3.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NYSE:WEC opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

