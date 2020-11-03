West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 49,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 70,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $271.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.08. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $303.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

