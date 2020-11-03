West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $271.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.08. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $303.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

