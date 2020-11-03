Where Food Comes From (WFCF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.

WFCF opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.65. Where Food Comes From has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

