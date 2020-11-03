Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,401 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 4.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $490,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.01 and its 200-day moving average is $200.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on WLTW. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

