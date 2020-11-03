Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,401 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 4.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $490,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.01 and its 200-day moving average is $200.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

