Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

MRWSY opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.58. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

