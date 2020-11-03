Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,500,000 after buying an additional 856,178 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after buying an additional 759,020 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 678,675 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,418,000 after acquiring an additional 605,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $74.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.