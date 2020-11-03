Xencor (XNCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

