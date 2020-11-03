Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Xylem stock opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

