Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 89,140 shares of company stock worth $3,594,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.