Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LBC. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $499.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.90. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

