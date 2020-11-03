Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $37.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Polarityte has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares in the company, valued at $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 54,981 shares of company stock worth $56,506 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115,624 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

